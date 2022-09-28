PPB Properties unveils new community mall in PJ

PETALING JAYA: PPB Group Bhd’s property division PPB Properties today unveiled its new community-centric neighbourhood mall named Megah Rise following the completion of the mixed development, which includes a 39-storey premium condominium, in July 2022.

Megah Rise’s four-level retail space is designed to reinvigorate the matured neighbourhood of Taman Megah with a modern appeal. With 100 outlets, totalling 142,000 square feet of net lettable area, this mall is slated to open to the public in December 2022.

Megah Rise seeks to provide a unique retail experience with 40% of its net lettable area to be dedicated to food and beverage outlets. A sizeable area will be gazetted to cater to homegrown brands, social enterprises and green activities.

The mall will be anchored by a premium grocer, Village Grocer in Basement 1 and Michael’s Badminton Academy, which will operate the sports hall at Level 3.

An air-conditioned multi-purpose sports hall which spans over 13,584 square feet is built to cater to recreational sports activities. The spacious indoor sports hall is fitted with six badminton courts and is designed to be modular, where the space can be transformed for other sports activities.

On the ground floor, an 115-meter-long paved walkway named #MegahWalk is curated to be pet friendly with alfresco dining areas dotted along the path. #MegahWalk will also turn into a unique gathering space for buskers, artisanal markets, events and exhibitions over the weekend. The outdoor alfresco dining areas on the ground floor will be tenanted by a range of lifestyle cafes and hangout spots.

PPB Properties CEO Low Eng Hooi said the completion of Megah Rise marks another important milestone in PPB Properties’ 40 years of history.

“Megah Rise will be managed by our experienced retail management team and we are committed to ensuring this retail space continues to thrive as the latest landmark in Petaling Jaya. We hope Megah Rise will elevate the socioeconomic landscape of the neighbourhood.”

Sitting on a land area of 3.36 acres, the 39-storey mixed-use development is integrated with 228 residential units. Being the only high-rise in the neighbourhood, the residential tower, branded as Megah Rise Residensi, offers an unobstructed panoramic view of Petaling Jaya.