PPIM concerned over lack of SOP details for mosques in endemic phase transition

JOHOR BARU: The Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) is concerned about the lack of details on standard operating procedures (SOP) to enter mosques and surau following the Endemic Phase Transition in Malaysia come April 1.

“There is no clear statement or directive regarding the need for Covid-19 vaccination or booster shots as a condition to enter mosques and surau,“ he said.

Nadzim added that in addition to the relaxation of physical distancing SOP, the government has also relaxed mandatory conditions to use the MySejahtera application in public places except areas with high density of visitors.

“Simplify the affairs of Muslims who want to perform prayers, if they are very afraid of Covid-19, perhaps the mosque and surau committee can provide an alternative like a prayer space separately for those who are not fully vaccinated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement on the Endemic Phase Transition in Malaysia come April 1.

In a statement, he said the move showed the government’s efforts to address the Covid-19 health crisis.

“Besides that, the announcement by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob regarding congregational prayer activities in mosque or surau can be implemented without social distancing is something that is highly anticipated by Muslims,“ he said.

Idris said the announcement was made based on facts and data, also taking into account various factors including risk assessment by the Health Ministry.

“It is good news for Muslims who will be welcoming the month of Ramadan in April,“ he said.

However, Idris added the final SOP for mosques and surau is subject to the ruling of the state religious authorities.