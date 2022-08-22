PPJ targets 120,000 visitors for Putrajaya Lake Cruise by year end

PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) is confident of achieving its target of receiving 120,000 visitors by the end of this year through the Putrajaya Lake Cruise tourism product.

Director of the Environment, Lakes and Wetlands Division of the PPj Urban Planning Department Ruhselah Ismail said this target was in line with the resumption of the tourism sector and the country’s recovery process.

“For the first six months of this year, we received more than 60,000 visitors for the cruise service and we have seen an encouraging response especially during the weekends and school holidays,” she told Bernama after a delegation from the Malaysian Women Journalists Association (PERTAMA) paid a visit here recently.

She said the 45-minute cruising experience around the Putrajaya Lake offers two different modes of transportation, namely a passenger cruise boat and a gondola like vessel that resembles a traditional Malay perahu.

The ride offers great view of various landmarks in Putrajaya including the Putra Mosque.

Ruhselah said the new products such as the man-made beach, Pantai Floria, launched in February, has also given the tourism product in the federal administrative centre an added value.

She said other tourism products in Putrajaya include the Putrajaya Secret Garden and more than 30 other attractions.

Meanwhile, PERTAMA president Sariha Mohd Ali said she felt lucky to have the opportunity to experience the cruise ride and hoped that the association would establish a close relationship with the PPj.

Sariha said PERTAMA is always ready to assist media practitioners in their role and function to disseminate information to the community.

“Forging collaboration with more parties will allow more people to know and understand the functions and duties of journalists,” she added.-Bernama