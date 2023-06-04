PPPNP to increase production of local halal beef

IPOH: The Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation (PPPNP), through its subsidiary Eurofresh Sdn Bhd will increase the output of its local halal beef production as one of the measures to ensure the sustainability of the country’s food security, especially in Perak.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the initiative was in line with the role played by PPPNP as one of the leaders in the field of food security which is the main agenda for the success of the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan.

“In early 2022 PPPNP bought 2,500 cattle from local breeders for slaughter and subsequently sold fresh at supermarkets, hotels, and farmer’s markets including mini-markets.

“This is to support PPPNP’s aspirations and for the state government to offer alternative sources of beef in the country because we are still lagging and have to rely on imported beef,” he said in a statement today.

According to Saarani, the main focus of PPPNP is to empower the consumption of local fresh beef and at the same time increase the income of local farmers.

Meanwhile, PPPNP chief executive officer Yahanis Yahya said PPPNP is initiating a move through the marketing of commercially viable fresh beef under the brand name ‘Lenggong Beef’ nationwide.

“Basically, this is PPPNP’s first move in developing the Perak Halal Beef Hub (HDHP) in the Lekir and Manjung district covering more than 247 hectares (100 acres), the entire ecosystem includes upstream (breeding), intermediate (processing) and downstream (marketing) industries.

“The development of the HDHP is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023 and when completed, it will be the landmark and main halal beef hub in Perak, “ he said.

Yahanis added that the high-impact project is also one of the main projects in the 2030 Prosperous Perak Plan. -Bernama