PPSPM to develop Sigua Park in Sungai Melaka

MALACCA: Malacca River and Beach Development Corporation (PPSPM) will develop Sigua Park in Sungai Melaka by upgrading the Pirate Park at the existing location at a cost of RM8 million.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Murad Husin said the theme park had been closed previously because of certain problems and damage sustained by its equipment.

“We will rebrand Sigua Park, which is synonymous with the monitor lizards that are abundant in Sungai Melaka and it will be restored beginning this year.

“All Malacca River Cruise (MRC) passengers will have a chance to enter the theme park with attractive packages that will be offered later,” he told reporters after a breaking fast event here today, which was also attended by state Industrial, Investment and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Murad said, that in addition to Sigua Park, the corporation also identified new opportunities including advertising and the development of new tourism activities at Sungai Melaka such as floating markets and restaurants to add to existing attractions.

He said the corporation is aiming for 700,000 visitors to use the MRC this year and is optimistic that it can achieve that target based on the 167,688 tourists recorded in the first quarter of this year.

“Last year, MRC recorded 319,671 tourists and a total of 12,091,905 passengers have been on the cruise since it was introduced in 2006,” he added.-Bernama