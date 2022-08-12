PPVN to focus on producing various types of vaccines

KOTA BHARU: The National Vaccine Development Research Centre (PPVN) will also focus on producing various types of vaccines for other diseases, apart from the Covid-19 vaccine, said Deputy Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim.

He said the establishment of the Vaccine Collaboration Network sub-committee led by the Ministry of Health (MOH) had met on June 7, to identify the types of vaccines to be developed, technology platforms used and opportunities for technology transfer cooperation with both local and foreign industry players.

This was in line with the Malaysian Genome and Vaccine Institute (MGVI) and National Institutes of Biotechnology Malaysia (NIBM), which are entrusted to administer the country's vaccine research and development.

“NIBM activated the National Vaccine Research and Development Expert Council Consortium consisting of four Expert Councils namely Vaccine Discovery; Pre-Clinical Study; Clinical Trials; and Vaccine Development Process and Ecosystem.

“The Expert Council will assess the functions and capabilities of the available resources to make PPVN a success,“ he told reporters after visiting the Min House Camp, Kubang Kerian, here today.

Ahmad Amzah said there are two phases set in the production of the vaccines, which are short-term and long-term, spanning between five and 10 years.

“However, our focus is more on vaccines that involve tropical diseases that are common among Malaysians,” he added. -Bernama