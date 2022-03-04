PR1MA Innovative Home Financing Scheme benchmark for easy financial access

JOHOR BAHRU: The PR1MA Innovative Home Financing Scheme should be used as a benchmark in the government and industries’ efforts to provide home buyers easy access to financial services.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said the buyer-friendly initiative could open up more opportunities for the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), especially the young and middle-income groups to own a PR1MA house without having to worry about the loan.

“This was one of the important issues which was raised and discussed during the recent National Affordable Housing Council (MPMMN) meeting and thankfully we now see the results of the discussion.

“I am confident that such an initiative will enable more Malaysian families to have their own home, including those who face problems in getting loan approval with guarantee issued by Syarikat Jaminan Kredit Perumahan Berhad (SJKP), a company wholly owned by the Ministry of Finance.”

He said this in his speech in conjunction with the launch of PR1MA Innovative Home Financing Scheme at Residensi Larkin Indah Residence, here today.

Ismail Sabri said SJKP had been allocated RM2 billion to help provide guarantees and facilitate those who are not able to produce income statements in applying for a housing loan.

He said the effort showed the government's commitment to see Malaysian families enjoy easy and wider access to home financing.

“I understand that for a start, this is being offered to Residensi Larkin Indah housebuyers before it is expanded to other PR1MA projects.

“This will definitely provide ease to future PR1MA home buyers to plan their purchase with more confidence,“ he said.

The PR1MA Innovative Home Financing Scheme is in line with the Malaysian Family aspiration as well as the Home Ownership Programme (HOPE) Campaign by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

Ismail Sabri also expressed pride in the efforts made by the Johor state goovernment together with other agencies such as PR1MA to develop housing projects throughout the state in response to the government's call to build livable houses.

He said this was in line with the aspiration to help ensure affordable home ownership for the B40 and M40 groups without bearing the brunt of the extra financial burden, through the affordable housing programme.

“I also learned that last January, the Johor state government had set up the Johor Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ) as the main agency to manage housing and property development in the state.

“Together with the existing efforts of other government agencies such as PR1MA, the move will be able to contribute positively towards sustainable home ownership,“ he added.-Bernama