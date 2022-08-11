PRABN issues flash flood preparedness warning in seven states

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) under the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) has issued a flash flood preparedness notice involving seven states.

According to the notice, the seven states involved are Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur.

In Kuala Lumpur, among the locations are the World Trade Centre (WTC); Jalan Kuching; Kampung Baru; Jalan Pekeliling, Bulatan Dato Onn - Bank Rakyat; Bulatan Pahang, Jalan Batu Bata, Jalan Pahang, Jalan Chan Sow Lin and Jalan Cheras in front of Ekocheras Mall.

Also affected are Jalan Cheras - Desa Aman, Jalan Loke Yew, Kepong Baru, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Masjid Jamek, Universiti Malaya, Jalan Duta, Kampung Pantai Dalam, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Maarof, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Leboh Pasar, Bangsar Light Rail Transit station (LRT) station, Shah Alam Highway toll (KESAS) and Sungai Besi LRT.

In Selangor, the districts at risk are Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Selangor and Sepang.

Meanwhile, in Negeri Sembilan, the districts at risk are Jelebu, Rembau and Seremban while in Melaka they are Alor Gajah and Jasin; in Johor, it involves Batu Pahat, Muar, Segamat and Tangkak while in Kedah, it involves Kuala Muda.

In Sarawak, the areas at risk are Sungai Siol and Petra Jaya in Kuching.

According to PRABN, the risk is based on rainfall forecast information from the Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) model by the Malaysian Meteorological Department and the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) system.

The preparedness notice was issued to enable residents, especially those living in high-risk areas to be alert to any potential flash floods for the period.

Residents in high-risk locations are advised to follow the instructions issued by the authorities or flood disaster management agencies.

More information can be obtained by visiting https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir.-Bernama