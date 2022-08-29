Prank gone wrong, 16-year-old boy died in toilet fire

WHAT started as a prank between friends turned into a tragedy when one of them died in a fire at a public toilet in Bandar Puncak Alam yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Director Norazam Khamis said they received a call at 2.35 pm before a fire brigade was rushed to the location, Bernama reports.

When they arrived, they found that the fire had been put out but discovered the charred remains of Muhamad Damin Mikhail Kansol, 16.

“We then removed the victim’s body...the body was then handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the victim’s two friends were playing a mobile game in the toilet while he was sleeping on a sofa in front of the toilet door.

One of his friends then lit a fire under the sofa as a prank but the fire got bigger and smoke filled the toilet, forcing them to run out of the toilet.

“The victim woke up and in a semi-conscious state he ran into the toilet,“ he added.