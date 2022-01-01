Pray for country's recovery: Johor Sultan

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar(pix) has called on the people to pray for the nation to recover from Covid-19 and the natural disaster that hit country.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his appreciation to all frontliners for their tireless efforts in combating Covid-19 and handling the flood disaster.

“I would also like to remind the people to take care of themselves and take precautionary measures for own safety,” he said in his New Year's message posted on his official Facebook page yesterday.

The Ruler said he was grateful to Allah SWT for being able to welcome the new year 2022.

“Let us all pray for Allah SWT to always keep us safe and grant us overall well-being,” he said.

At the same time, Sultan Ibrahim stressed on the importance of maintaining harmony and unity among the people which will maintain the nation’s stability, boost investors’ confidence as well as strengthen the country’s economy.

“Do not be influenced by the attempts of certain parties to divide us with their narrow narrative,” he said.-Bernama