PETALING JAYA: The release of a pre-budget statement gives people a glimpse of how government policies are formulated.

The statement by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz(pix) marks a significant break from tradition, former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Sheriff Kassim said.

“It’s a breath of fresh air,” he told theSun.

Tengku Zafrul, who issued the statement on Aug 31 in the run-up to the tabling of Budget 2022, said it would enable people to track specific metrics such as economic outlook, tax revenues and public expenditure.

He said the statement also provided an overview of the direction, approach and expected benefits of the 2022 budget.

Mohd Sheriff noted that previously “everything would be under lock and key” until budget day. Budget 2022 will be tabled for debate next month.

“By breaking from the previous practice of complete silence until budget day, the minister is following modern international practices of transparency and accountability on government spending and revenue plans, as well as the Treasury’s thinking regarding strategies on fiscal policy.

“With the minister’s pre-budget statement, the market now knows what to expect on taxation.”

He said the people would now be able to discuss the government’s plans for next year ahead of budget day. “That would enable the Finance Ministry to take into account people’s views when finalising the budget proposal for the Dewan Rakyat.

“The minister’s openness should be emulated by other ministries to show their readiness to break from past culture, which under the Official Secrets Act reflected a

cloak-and-dagger attitude, as if the country is preparing for war.

“Let’s hope the finance minister’s initiative of breaking away from the previous culture of budget secrecy marks the beginning of a new era of freedom of information in other areas of policy-making as well.”

Sunway University professor of economics Dr Yeah Kim Leng said the pre-budget statement gives the public an insight into the government’s thinking.

He said this will enable people to give more focused suggestions on what is needed.

“This feedback will enable the government to concentrate on key areas of concern. With these areas mentioned in the statement, it will help set the tone for the budget.”

He said it would also help the government to find ways and means to meet the people’s needs within its fiscal ability. “The government has already reached its fiscal spending limit but now it has to find ways to help the needy.”

Yeah said whatever help the government can provide must be within its fiscal limits.

He said the main focus must be on reviving the economy while helping households and businesses in distress.

“Any help provided must be sustainable but it must not hurt the confidence of investors. Every action taken by the government must place emphasis on fiscal sustainability.”