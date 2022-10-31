Pre-dawn fire destroys 13 shops in Pekan Baru Serdang

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirteen shophouses, including a goldshop, were destroyed in a pre-dawn fire in Jalan Pasar, Pekan Baru Serdang near here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the department received a distress call on the fire, involving wooden and concrete shophouses, at 4.15 am.

Following which, fire teams from the Serdang, Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Bangi dan Section 7 were dispatched and they arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later.

“By the time the firemen arrived, the fire had spread. However, there was no report of a casualty involved, he said in a statement today.-Bernama