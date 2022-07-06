Preacher slams netizens for making fun of prayer oil

WITH the prices of cooking oil rising, some people are turning to alternative ways to save money.

However, recently, a Facebook page posted a picture of bottled oil that was used for prayers by non-Muslims, claiming that it was low-priced cooking oil.

Responding to the viral post, preacher and activist Firdaus Wong Wai Hung said that while he understands the dilemma felt by the public due to the rise in living costs, he reminded Muslims that it is forbidden for believers to lie even if it’s for joke purposes.

He also added that the packaging of the oil clearly states that the oil is used for prayer purposes only, and he believed that the admin of the Facebook page shouldn’t have any problem understanding it.