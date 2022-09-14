Pregnant woman traumatised after being robbed of RM30,000

PASIR PUTEH: A pregnant woman faced anxious moments when a man broke into her house and robbed her of almost RM30,000 in Kampung Gong Mengkelih, here, yesterday.

The victim, Siti Nur Rafeeqa Abdul Hamid, 29, said in the 9.50 am incident, she was in the bedroom with her five-year-old son when the man entered after breaking a window with a hoe.

“The man then took a knife from the kitchen and ordered me to hand over my handbag containing two gold necklaces, three bracelets and three rings and cash.

“I did not stop to think and followed his instructions because I was worried about our safety,“ said the victim when met at her home near here, today.

The victim’s husband, Ruzman Ishak, 46, said he was at work and was informed of the incident at about 10.40 am.

“The suspect also took a smartphone and fled with my Honda EX5 motorcycle which was found later in the afternoon at Jalan Jeram Pasu about two kilometres from my house, “ he said.

Meanwhile, Pasir Puteh district police chief, Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria in a statement today confirmed receiving a report on the incident,

Police are hunting down the suspect and the case is being investigated under Sections 392/397 of the Penal Code.-Bernama