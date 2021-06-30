Premature baby found lying in mud under house

LAHAD DATU: A newborn baby with his umbilical cord still attached was found alive lying in mud under a house in Kampung Dasar Baru here, yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief, ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said the baby was found by the houseowner after she heard his cries and dogs barking at 7.30 pm.

“The 27-year-old woman went to check under her house with her husband and elder brother and found the baby lying prone with bite marks on his body.

“Subsequently, they took the baby to the Lahad Datu Hospital Emergency Department for treatment,” he said in a statement here, today.

Rohan Shah said according to feedback from the hospital the baby was prematurely delivered four hours before he was found and weighed one kilogramme.

“The baby has been placed in the neonatal intensive care unit as he is in unstable condition,” he said, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

He urged the public with information on the case to contact Sgt Aspalainah Mohd Zain at 0111-9019728 or report to the nearest police station. — Bernama