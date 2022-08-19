Premier League: Kelantan United ruise to 4-0 home win over Selangor FC II

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan United FC (KUFC) cruised to a 4-0 victory over Selangor FC II 4-0 in the Premier League's sole match played at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here this afternoon.

KUFC opened the scoring as early as the 13th minute through Ghanaian import player Julius Ofori when he struck the ball from a teammate's long pass in the penalty box.

Five minutes later, Ofori added his second with a shot from outside the penalty box that beat Selangor FC ll goalkeeper Sikh Izham Nazrel.

The two-goal advantage inspired KUFC players to continue dominating the match with short passes forcing the visiting team to defend more until the end of the first half.

In the second half, KUFC almost added a third in the 52nd minute, but import player Njoku Jacob's attempt in the penalty box hit the post.

Trailing by two goals, Selangor FC II tried to reduce the goal deficit but KUFC’s defence held firm.

Njoku Jacob added to the woes of the visiting team when he scored KUFC's third goal in the 80th minute with a powerful shot after receiving a pass from Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat.

KUFC substitute Muhammad Asraff Aliffuddin completed the hosts' victory in style when he scored the fourth goal in the 88th minute.

The victory means KUFC at fifth position in the league table with 24 points from six wins, six draws and four losses.-Bernama