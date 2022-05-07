Premier League: Turtles confident of upsetting high-riding Kelantan FC

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC ll (TFC ll) coach Badrul Afzan Razali is optimistic that his team can keep up their winning momentum and walk away with three points against Kelantan FC in their Premier League match at Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah tomorrow night.

The 46-year-old coach said the Turtles should exploit homeground advantage to carve out a victory and finish higher in the league this season.

“I admit it is not going to be easy tomorrow night as Kelantan FC are leading the table now.

“However, the advantage of playing at home should be fully put to good use to maintain the winning momentum we had against UiTM FC the other day,“ he said when met at the team’s training session in Gong Badak here.

The Red Warriors, guided by chief coach Rezal Zambery Yahya, are leading the league with 15 points from five wins out of six matches.

TFC ll are lying fourth with 10 points after five matches.

Badrul said the absence of two regulars, Nur Azfar Fikri Azhar and Safwan Mazlan, would not affect the team as there would be suitable replacements.

Nur Azfar and Safwan are representing Malaysia in the Hanoi SEA Games.-Bernama