MELAKA: The Melaka state government is extending business premises operation to 2 am from today following a decision of the state Covid-19 committee at a meeting yesterday.

Melaka Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the relaxation was in line with the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), to provide more relief to traders especially industry players affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Melaka is tourism state and with festive season now such as Christmas, many visitors are expected to come from the country and abroad and the relaxation is seen as a facility to them.

“What is important is that we want all parties to maintain compliance to the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) apart from adhering to the order to close at 2 am,” he told reporters after presenting contributions in conjunction with Christmas here today.

Earlier, at the ceremony, the Melaka state government through the State Welfare Trust Fund announced an allocation of RM60,000 to be distributed to 300 Christian recipients.

In this regard, Sulaiman said the government is optimistic with the target of 5.6 million tourists visiting the state this year with the relaxation of conditions under RMCO apart from tourists coming the Klang Valley.

He said as at June, 3.6 million people have visited the state and the figure is expected to rise in December.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the world, we have lowered the target compared to the earlier projection of 20 million this year compared to 19 million last year in which 18.7 million people visited Melaka,” he said. — Bernama