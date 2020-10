PUTRAJAYA: Premises owners in Kuala Lumpur affected by the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and the Covid-19 pandemic can apply for assessment exemptions, says Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

He said evidence of the premises not being rented or not generating income due to the economic slowdown following the spread of Covid-19 must be presented when making the application.

The application should be addressed to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah, who has the authority to grant such exemptions.

“The rebate will be considered by the mayor on a case by case bases,“ he said in a press conference here today after announcing additional assistance of RM39.75 million for the Wilayah Cakna 3.0 to ease the burden of those affected by the CMCO in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Annuar said the total expenditure under the Wilayah Cakna initiative from March till Oct 12 was RM108.64 million.

He said under the initiative, communities living in the DBKL People’s Housing and Public Housing projects will be exempted from rent payments for October to December.

“The total allocation is RM14.4 million which will benefit 40,000 tenants,“ he said.

Also given rental exemptions were 5,830 licensed hawkers and small traders renting DBKL premises.

Annuar said 1,339 traders who had to renew their business licenses in November would also be given a waiver, amounting to a total of RM330,000.

He said the exemption of rental charges for premises owned by Putrajaya Corporation (PPJ), meanwhile, would benefit 302 hawkers and traders in Putrajaya from October to December, involving RM1.87 million.

Hawkers and small traders in Putrajaya have also been given exemptions to renew their business licences from October to December involving an allocation of RM50,000, said Annuar.

A one-off contribution of RM3,000 would also be given to 11 residents’ representative councils in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and six sub-zones in Putrajaya, while RM2,000 would be given to 570 residents’ associations.

“It is for the implementation of the Covid-19 prevention and community compliance programmes to effectively break the Covid-19 chain of infection, he said. — Bernama