Prepaid Unity Package helps target groups generate income

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s initiative to provide affordable internet access through the Unity Package Prepaid mobile internet plan can help the target groups to generate more income.

Malaysia Cyber Consumer Association (MCCA) president Siraj Jalil said the initiative should not be looked at merely on the price offered as it is required as an effective added value to change the economic status of the community, especially the hardcore poor.

“The internet is now a necessity and not just a need...so the asnaf groups (tithe recipients) who receive zakat, should be given free internet, on the condition that they are guided to generate income through the digital economic platform.

“The target groups can learn to be dropshippers or even e-hailing riders and thus help to fulfil the government’s desire to bring the hardcore poor out of poverty this year,“ he told Bernama.

According to him, the relevant government agencies such as the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN) can be mobilised to provide the necessary guidance and support to make the proposal a success.

Earlier, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the package is at a lower price of RM5 per month involves five telecommunication service providers, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, UMobile, Telekom Malaysia (TM) and YTL Communications.

The special package will be offered to youths aged up to 30 years old, low-income groups (B40), persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and uniformed service veterans.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) executive director Saravanan Thambirajah said that while the initiative was timely, the government should take care of those below the poverty line as the internet is seen as a necessity in today's world.

“Fomca welcomes this move by the government, but perhaps those living below the poverty line can be given a separate package of RM15 or RM20, maybe the government can help with that,“ he said.

A check by Bernama on the package offered by mobile operators (telcos) such as CelcomDigi, Maxis, and UMobile, will have access to high-speed Internet service of 30 gigabytes of data at a speed of 3Mbps (megabits per second) for six months at RM30.

In a written response to Bernama, CelcomDigi said as one of the service providers participating in the initiative, it will continue to support the government's efforts to promote the nation's digital inclusivity and provide easy access to more Malaysians, especially underprivileged communities.

“We are confident that Unity Package Prepaid mobile internet plan, the government’s latest initiative, will benefit the target groups. It will help reduce their cost of living and help them stay connected to essential communication services,“ said CelcomDigi.

Stella Mariappan, a 70-year-old housewife who currently subscribes to a basic 30 Mbps internet connection from Unifi with a monthly payment of RM100, welcomed the initiative and said she could save a lot of money with the fixed broadband Unity Package.

“Being a housewife with no income, I only depend on my children and government assistance, and this internet package has reduced my burden for at least two years,“ she said.

Sharing a similar sentiment, 25-year-old Syafiah Aliman said the move was timely considering that she is an online trader who needs a cheaper package. -Bernama