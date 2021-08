KUALA LUMPUR: Preparations for the 2021 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM 2021) celebrations have reached 90 per cent now, said Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

He said as HKHM 2021 Celebration Working Committee chairman, he was satisfied with the preparations and cooperation of various departments, agencies and ministries involved.

“The main event this year will also not involve the presence of members of the public physically and it would be carried on a small scale face to face and under strict control,” he said when appearing as a guest of the programme “Bicara Naratif” entitled ‘Malaysia Prihatin: Refleksi Patriotisme’ which was aired over TV1 yesterday.

He explained that the total personnel and guests present physically would be reduced to 60 per cent compared to the initial plan in line with the advice of the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 2021 National Day celebration will be held at the National Heroes Square, Putrajaya on Aug 31 while Malaysia Day would be celebrated at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in Kota Kinabalu on Sept 16.

He said there would be only four main presentations held at the National Heroes Square comprising a Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) drumline performance, a silent march by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), a combined band show of various uniformed agencies as well as an air display by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

Commenting further, he said the duration of events this year on location would take only 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, he said several surprises await television audience during the celebration which would be merged with latest technology based on the concept of ‘Mixed Reality’ which a combination of physical production, AR (Augmented Reality) technology and also XR (Extended Reality) in the form of interactive and high-technology.

Apart from that various competitions and programmes have been organised since Aug 1 including the National Speech Competition 2021, Merdeka Poetry Competition 2021, MyDoodle@Merdeka Colouring and Drawing Competition 2021 and TikTok Ilham Merdeka Video Competition 2021.

On this year’s theme, Malaysia Prihatin, he said it was in appreciation of all Malaysians who stood together to face the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama