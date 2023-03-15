Preschool education subsidy for B40 Indian children paid directly to preschools

PUTRAJAYA: The preschool education subsidy for children of selected B40 Indian families is paid directly to the preschool managements and not to the parents, the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) said today.

Mitra clarified that it had to come out with the statement following attempts by certain quarters to mislead the parents of the aid recipients on the matter.

It said it monitored the implementation of the subsidy programme and held meetings with the parents to ensure that the aid from the government was used appropriately.

“This is to ensure that the children receive preschool education in keeping with the desire of the government to ensure that all children receive preschool education,” said MItra.

Mitra had allocated a grant of RM13.06 million to subsidise the preschool education of 5,164 of such Indian children aged between four and six years for the 2022 schooling year.

The aid was channelled through five organisations to 214 preschools in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

It covered the financing of education fees for the school year from March 2022 to February 2023, the provision of books and worksheets, a starter kit comprising uniforms and stationery, and breakfast for the children. -Bernama