Presence of community ambassadors ensures public compliance with SOP

PUTRAJAYA: The presence of a ‘community ambassador’ at the Precinct 3 Ramadan bazaar, here, is seen able to ensure visitors’ compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Civil servant Fadli Daut, 34, described the initiative as timely because it reminded the crowd to continue to abide by the SOP as the country has not yet entered the endemic phase.

“So it is good if the community (ambassador) can remind the public to be vigilant and abide by the SOP as we are still learning to live with the virus,” he said.

Housewife Sofia Moner, 36, said the presence of the community ambassador made the public to be bold in reprimanding those who did not comply with the SOP, especially in public places.

“The public will tend to forget trivial things such as observing physical distancing and wearing face masks, that are actually very important to curb the spread of Covid-19. The community ambassador is very helpful in reminding the public to follow the SOP for our own benefit,” she said.

Community ambassador Hasnul Hadi Ahmad, who is also chairman of the Putrajaya Hawkers and Petty Traders’ Association said his role is to remind the public to always abide by the SOP.

Hasnul Hadi said he had attended Training of Trainers (ToT) sessions on the role, SOP and scope of work of a community ambassador, as well as the appropriate way to reprimand as volunteers had no authority to take action.

He said the 250 members of the Putrajaya Hawkers and Petty Traders’ Association have come forward as community ambassador​​​​​​​s and to conduct patrols at the Ramadan bazaar, the open space in front of the Putrajaya Corporation complex, Putrajaya Ramadan Festival and food courts.

Patrols and monitoring by three volunteers for an hour in each public area was to ensure the situation was under control and not congested, he said.

The community ambassador programme initiated by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) as the coordinator, is based on the spirit of volunteerism in line with the government’s desire to cultivate self-control among members of the community during the transition to endemic phase.-Bernama