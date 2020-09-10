Presma lodges police report over false statement

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) has lodged a police report against the individual responsible for the viral statement, which according to them, had adversely affected their businesses in Malaysia.

Presma committee member Abdul Aziz Shik Ahmad said a police report on the unfounded statement which went viral on WhatsApp was lodged on August 27.

“The individual concerned shared a post that read “Code red reminder to all in the country to stay away from mamak shops and nasi kandar restaurants across Malaysia”.

“This is very disgusting and the statement has tarnished the image of the mamak and nasi kandar restaurant industry. The Health Ministry (MOH) has confirmed that the statement is false,“ he said in a press conference here today.

The post which had been making its rounds on social media had not only undermined the credibility of the food industry but would also have an adverse impact on the economy at a time when businesses are gearing up for recovery following Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

He said the defamatory statement should not be directed specifically to the mamak and nasi kandar restaurants simply because a number of positive Covid-19 cases involved workers from these restaurants. -Bernama