Pressure precipitated by Covid-19 has led many to attempt the easy way out

PETALING JAYA: Depression got the better of 27-year-old Aniq (not his real name) several weeks ago. The Covid-19 pandemic has not only left him in financial ruin, but also taken his parents’ lives.

Unable to take the stress, he decided to end it all. But as fate would have it, his sister found him on the ledge outside their high-rise apartment and managed to pull him back.

In a way, the pandemic has been fatal in more ways than one. Many have been ruined financially and emotionally by the health crisis.

The few, like Aniq, who survive such attempts end up with debts to pay and pieces of their lives to pick up.

“I am not proud of what I attempted to do but I was at my wit’s end. I had hoped that if my death was reported as an accident, my sister could use the insurance money to pay off some of the debts and lessen the burden on her shoulders,” he said, in tears.

A total of 336 suicides were recorded from January to March this year, averaging four a day.

In 2020, 631 people took their lives, an average of just under two cases per day. There were 609 cases in 2019.

As in the case of Aniq, the financial and emotional ruin wreaked by the pandemic had been devastating.

Another suicide survivor told theSun that Covid-19 took the life of her father, the sole breadwinner in the family.

The recently jobless graduate said her mother began to sell nasi lemak just to earn enough to put food on the table every day and to send her younger siblings to school.

“I thought that without me to depend on her, the burden on my mother could be lessened and she could focus on my siblings,” she said.

She tried to end it all by taking an overdose of medication, but survived.

The toll Covid-19 has taken on mental

well-being is clearly reflected in an increase in the number of calls received by Befrienders Kuala Lumpur.

Its executive director Kenny Lim said 10,412 calls were received from March to May, compared with 6,858 during the same period in 2020, accounting for a 52% increase.

“About 30% to 40% of the callers had expressed suicidal tendency or have attempted suicide in the past,” he said.

Today, the 24-hour helpline receives about 120 calls a day.

The most common complaints raised by callers involve mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, relationship and family problems.

“Since the pandemic began, we have been getting an increasing numbers of calls from those who are struggling with financial issues due to loss of job and income, businesses being affected by the lockdown, loneliness from being separated from loved ones and several other factors, including fear of infection and the vaccine,” Lim added.

He said many who are suicidal find it difficult to talk to others due to the fear of being judged and stigmatised.

The Mind Psychological Services and Training director and clinical psychologist Dr Joel Low said he has also seen an increase in the number of patients seeking mental health services.

“While we do not have exact data, I believe the increase has definitely been happening since last year,” he said.

“Most complain about the big three – depression, anxiety and stress – caused by the same issues everyone is dealing with now.”

“We have also seen a surge in the number of people with relationship and parenting issues. I believe the fact that we are forced to face the cracks in our relationships on a daily basis means that it has become much harder to ignore issues that were once more easily avoidable,” he added.