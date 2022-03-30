Prestige Biopharma, Vaxine enter MOU for supply of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: Prestige Biopharma Limited and Vaxine Pty Ltd have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the supply of Vaxine’s Covid-19 Vaccine, Covax-19® (also known as Spikogen®) and on the co-development of Covid-19/influenza combo vaccine.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prestige Biopharma, Lisa S. Park, in a statement, said: “We are very pleased to enter into an MOU with Vaxine, given their great strengths in creating novel vaccine technologies.

“With this partnership, Prestige will be able to accelerate the development of more effective and accessible vaccines and at the same time contribute to the growing global demand for vaccines in response to Covid-19 and potential future pandemics.”

Meanwhile, CEO of Vaxine, Dr Nikolai Petrovsky said: “Through this partnership with Prestige we look forward to accelerating all the vaccines currently in our extensive development pipeline, starting with our Covax-19 vaccine and a Covid-19/influenza combo vaccine, but also including our pre-pandemic avian H7N9 influenza and Japanese encephalitis programs.”

Through this MOU, Prestige and Vaxine will be building a long-term vaccine partnership, initially focused on manufacturing and commercialisation of Vaxine’s Covid-19 vaccine and then as Covid-19 enters an endemic phase development of a next generation Covid-19/influenza combo vaccine as well as other vaccine projects.

The MOU will bring together Prestige’s global scale vaccine manufacturing capacity & research expertise with Vaxine’s innovative vaccine technologies including its vaccines against Covid-19, seasonal and pandemic influenza, hepatitis B, Japanese encephalitis, dengue, malaria, allergy and cancer.

Prestige has expanded its business into development and manufacturing of vaccines through its global scale vaccine centre, starting with partnered commercial production of Covid-19 vaccines.

More details at www.prestigebiopharma.com.-Bernama