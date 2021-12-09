Pretending to be OKU for parking spot, youths told to apologise

KUALA LUMPUR: Two youths who recorded their action in taking a parking spot reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) at a shopping mall here have been urged to apologise to the community.

OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi(pix) said by pretending to be disabled to trespass the facility, they had ridiculed the special community.

“You have made fun (of the disabled) by using the PwD parking spot and pretending that you are disabled. We are already in a difficult situation, people always look down on us and use the facilities provided and reserved for us,” she said in a video posted on her Facebook yesterday.

“We all will be disabled one day. Don’t ever make fun of us and mock us. Please apologise to the PwD community,” she added.

Ras Adiba also posted a video showing one of them pretending to be disabled to get a parking space at the mall.-Bernama