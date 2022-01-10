Prevention, enforcement required to eliminate corruption: MACC Chief Commissioner

PUTRAJAYA: Prevention, enforcement and education are among the high-impact focuses that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has to emphasise to always be proactive in fighting corruption over the next five years.

Its Chief Commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) said whoever helmed the commission must look at matters that could harm and impact the society from various aspects such as economic and socio-cultural.

“MACC should play a role in prevention, enforcement and education so that its actions are more effective. In terms of enforcement, the existing technique needs to be improved.

“Upscaling and knowledge of employees need to be improved. We cannot be left behind in technology, development or modus operandi of criminals,“ he told reporters in an interview in conjunction with MACC’s 55th anniversary today.

He said many things had to be looked into for MACC to continue to be feared and become a respected anti-corruption body.

Azam said that in the next five years there would be changes in technology, hence making corruption cases becoming more sophisticated.

“Even now, bribes are being paid using cryptocurrency. It’s hard to detect... I have to admit it. MACC and Bank Negara are still looking into ways to detect bribe payments through the virtual world.

“As such, prevention activities need to go in tandem with changing times and technology,“ he said.

On a move to introduce an anti-corruption syllabus in learning institutions, Azam said the syllabus may no longer be suitable in the next five years and needed to be updated to mould a society that reject and hate corruption.

“It maybe relevant now. but in the future, with the change in people’s thinking, technology and so on, we will all also think differently, Generation Y will think differently. So we need to unite with them.

“That’s why we have to always be young, keep up with the times. I may be 59 (years old) but I have to also think like young people,” he said.

Meanwhile, on a proposal for the MACC Chief Commissioner to be given the power to prosecute, Azam said that role was not necessary.

“Our duty is to investigate and bring the investigation papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC). The AGC will decide. They will prosecute in court and let the judge decide the case,” he added.-Bernama