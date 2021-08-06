Prevention key in combating corrruption

Why is corruption so rampant or pervasive in our country? Almost daily, we are bombarded with news and announcements of arrests of so many, mostly, public officials or civil servants by the Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and we see their pictures or videos in the print and electronic media of those arrested wearing orange MACC attire being led to the court house to obtain a remand order on them.

These very common scenes display the “success or effectiveness” of enforcement, investigations, followed by arrests and later the prosecution side of our battle against corruption.

Such measures are taking up the bulk of the budget and focus in Malaysia’s anti-corruption drive from day one.

If we look back into the over 50 years of our institutionalised anti-corruption drive or battle, the word pecegahan or prevention is engraved in the name of entities like Badan Pencegah Rasuah or Anti-Corruption Agency in those days. And since 2009 it was upgraded in status to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The key to the long-term success in fighting corruption actually lies in the prevention side of the scourge.

The situation is almost exactly like our healthcare system, where most of the RM32 billion annual budget of the Health Ministry goes to the salaries of tens of thousands of medical staff as well as procuments of medicine and equipment, and running the 148 government hospitals and thousands of clinics in every nook and corner of the country.

We members of the public have hardly seen any full-fledged or consistent campaigns to create awareness for Malaysians to lead a healthier lifestyle to prevent them from being inflicted with all sorts of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). NCDs are actually the biggest killers.

And of course since last year when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the health situation has become even more critical as virtually much of the resources and manpower of the already overworked, over-stretched and under-staffed Health Ministry are being diverted to containing the pandemic.

To answer the question I asked at the outset on why is corruption rampant – in fact quite a number of people would describe it as another pandemic – it’s obvious that corruption thrives or breeds because there’s too much money being moved around by way of implementing projects or offers of tenders or procurements in our massive public administration in the name of nation building.

These provide unlimited opportunities for all sorts of corrupt acts being committed by those with the power to abuse in exchange for cash or money.

If we study the modus operandi of those arrested by the MACC, the most common denominator is abuse of power and by that those involved received financial rewards.

Among recent major cases under investigation by MACC is a report filed by a government-linked company on billions already paid by the government for the construction of several naval ships but they were not even built!

Then there’s another earlier case of millions paid for military helicopters but the aircraft, similarly, were yet to be delivered.

In this regard, there is an urgent need for the Finance Ministry – as the ultimate biggest “paymaster” in the country – to check, double-check or even triple-check to determine such projects or procuments have actually been delivered or contracts fully carried out before dispensing such huge payments.

Simply put, so much taxpayers’ money has gone with the wind or down the drain due to such dereliction of duty and responsibility down the line.

There are so many other similar examples and one needs only to read the annual report released by the auditor-general to get a feel of the massive leakages in government funds.

Now, prevention: I strongly believe in the critical need to restrategise our anti-corruption drive by strengthening our capacity and ability to nip corruption in the bud, which is another way of saying our intelligence ability to prevent corrupt acts from being committed in the first place.

Once corrupt acts have been committed due to our inability to prevent them – either due to ineffective and weak check and balance mechanisms or whatever – money has been lost, and the long and costly process of bringing those responsible to face justice is going to drain further our resources.

Prevention is always much better or cheaper than cure.

In an ideal situation, how wonderful it would be if our anti-corruption efforts are restrategised towards the success or effectiveness in preventing corruption from taking place at all.

In this way, much of the resources can be saved or minimised and the end result is Malaysia, to use the Covid-19 jargon, could at least have hopes of flattening the curve on corruption.

Otherwise, our target of minimising corruption, let alone having a corruption-free nation, will remain a pipe dream.

Prominent anti-corruption activist Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar has warned against corruption while nations worldwide are fighting the pandemic for which there seems to be no light yet at the end of a long tunnel.

He cited a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development expressing concern that the outbreak of Covid-19 will create opportunities for abuse, especially in public procurement and the distribution of economic stimulus packages.

“Transparency International (TI) highlighted that corruption often thrives during times of crisis, particularly when institutions and oversight are weak and public trust is low.

“Malaysia has unveiled eight economic packages worth RM530 billion to support the rakyat during these times of economic uncertainty. It is vital that every ringgit the government spends is monitored closely to ensure that the objectives of assisting the rakyat and businesses are achieved,” said Akhbar, who is president of Malaysia Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Akhbar’s warning will mean a much bigger workload for the MACC and the National Audit Department but it’s a worthwhile endeavour in light of another report released by the United Nations Development Programme, which says that the procurement of medical supplies is one of the most vulnerable areas for corruption and fraud.

We Malaysians long for the day when the frequent announcements of the arrests of suspects in corruption cases be balanced up with news of our graft busters’ successes in preventing corrupt acts from being committed at all.

