Price Control Scheme extended to Feb 4: Nanta

PUTRAJAYA: The Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMKM) which was supposed to end on Dec 31 has now been extended to Feb 4, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi(pix) said.

He said the number of daily essentials under the scheme would remain at 12 items from three categories - chicken, eggs and vegetables.

Among the items are live chicken, standard chicken, super chicken, Grade A, B and C eggs, long beans, red chili, tomato, choy sum, imported round cabbage (from Indonesia and China) as well as cucumber.

“From the feedback received and as an ongoing measure to stabilise prices of goods and ensure availability of supply, the government had decided to extend the SHMKM (scheme),” he said in a statement.

Prior to this, the government had announced the implementation of SHMKM, effective Dec 7-31, in an effort to stablise the prices of necessities and ensure adequate supply in the market.

Nanta said under the scheme, there were four types of goods involved in the price adjustments, namely chicken, chicken eggs, choy sum and long beans in selected locations.

“Price adjustments are made based on certain situations and factors to ensure price stability and supply,” he said.

Throughout SHMKM’s implementation, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry enforcement officers will monitor prices daily nationwide, he said.

“The checks, among others, involve locations such as public markets, farmers markets, and supermarkets as well as traders at the wholesale supply chain level,” he said.

He said the ministry, along with the Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI), were constantly working in tandem in conducting inspections to ensure adequate supply and price stability.

Nanta advised traders to continue to comply with the scheme’s maximum price set as action can be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.