Price hikes: Street demonstration not the best solution - Student reps

KUALA LUMPUR: Generally, student leaders at the higher learning institutions (IPT) are against the holding of the #Turun protest gathering in front of the Sogo shopping complex, here, on July 23 over the price increase of goods.

The Student Representative Council (MPP) of a number of local universities, through separate statements, were unanimous in the opinion that the action taken was not the best solution in facing the issue but instead, could create an unpleasant situation and affect harmony in the country.

Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) MPP head, Ahmad Fahmi Fazli, said a collective effort by all parties in tackling the issue should be the norm, with the undergraduates also having a role in dealing with the uncertain economic situation currently.

He suggested that the government involve the student representatives in making decisions with regard to the welfare of tertiary institution students and the people as a whole.

“We are prepared to give our views and will also welcome the decisions made that can benefit all the undergraduates in Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MPP of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) regarded the action (demonstration) as adding salt to injury while the country was struggling with the uncertain economic situation and opined that any problem should be resolved proactively and amicably.

It suggested the use of various existing channels and spaces between the public and leaders for the views of undergraduates be heard through the right channels so that they would not be easily swayed.

The MPP of Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) said the hike in the price of goods should be tackled professionally.

“The best way is to hold discussions and using the proper channels to enable the ideas and aspirations of the undergraduates reach the government for consideration,” it added.

The Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Students’ Union (KMUKM) is confident that the best solution can be found through the right channels and mediums as all existing issues can be resolved through negotiations and discussions with the responsible parties.

Earlier, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad reportedly said the Keluarga Malaysia Undergraduates Cost of Living Action Committee through its first meeting, agreed to implement a number of initiatives to support and strengthen governance and boost efficiency in channelling welfare aid to undergraduates.

The initiatives include the Keluarga Malaysia Undergraduate Food Baskets which offered a menu worth RM3.50 and boosting the Undergraduates Food Bank through the establishment of a hub for collecting and distributing the necessities for the students.-Bernama