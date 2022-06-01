Prices go up at wet markets

PETALING JAYA: Wet market traders have been forced to increase prices due to the rising cost of poultry, mutton, beef, seafood and vegetables caused by supply and demand issues.

A visit by theSun to two wet markets in Petaling Jaya confirmed prices of goods have gone up, with several traders saying the price hike would continue in the near to medium term and consumers would have to be prepared for it.

A poultry trader who wished to be known only as Kalyani said the price of chicken has risen by RM1 per kilogramme due to limited supply.

“Chicken was sold at RM10.50 per kg before, but now I am selling it at RM11.50.

“I have to increase the price because my suppliers have raised the wholesale price due to the shortage. It has everything to do with supply and demand.

“We are still unsure if the situation would improve in the coming weeks,” she said when met at the Jalan Othman wet market.

A meat trader at the same market, who asked not to be named, said the price of beef has remained at RM28 per kilogramme for the last few days.

However, he expects a hike in a week or two.

“The supply of beef may run short soon and we might need to increase the price to RM30 per kg or more.

“Even now, some traders have already increased their price to RM30 per kg.

“The situation is made worse by a shortage of workers and everything is interrelated. We receive 700kg to 800kg of beef a day, which is still insufficient because we have a lot of customers,” he said, adding that when demand increases, suppliers would raise their prices.

A seafood trader at the Jalan Othman wet market who gave his name only as Lee, said the price of standard-sized prawns ranged between RM28 and RM35 per kilogramme, adding that large tiger prawns could fetch about RM54 per kilogramme.

“Most wet market traders do not put up their prices as required by the authorities, and this can promote profiteering. However, traders at wet markets continue to sell at reasonable prices. Otherwise, they would lose their regular customers,” he said.

Fresh seafood dealer Hasziyyanti Yahya, who receives her stocks from a direct supplier, said fish prices have risen over the past few days, adding that it also depends on the variety and season.

“For example, if ikan kembung is in season, the price might be cheaper. But it is expensive now since it is off-season.

“But generally, fish prices have gone up by about 20% for all varieties. For instance, the price of white bigeye trevally (ikan nyok putih) has risen to RM20 per kg compared to RM13 previously,” she said, adding that this also depends on the quantity of fish caught on a particular day.

Meanwhile, a vegetable trader at the Sea Park wet market said prices fluctuate on a day-to-day basis.

“For example, the price of most vegetables dropped by 30% today, but they may increase again tomorrow.

“The fluctuating supply and price of vegetables are not abnormal. However, some vegetables such as cabbage, cauliflower and others are still expensive because they are supplied from the Selayang wholesale market, which sets the prices. Also, due to Covid-19, many vegetable farms faced a worker shortage and were forced to grow less,” he said.

Checks at his stall showed cabbage was sold at RM4 per kilogramme, cucumber at RM4.50, spinach at RM6 while mustard greens (sawi) were sold for between RM7.50 and RM8 per kilogramme.

All prices had increased by between RM0.50 and RM1 over the past two weeks.