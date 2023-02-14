Prices of 10 vegetables in Penang show downward trend: KPDN

GEORGE TOWN: The prices of 10 types of vegetables in Penang have started to show a downward trend of between three and 42 per cent, according to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

Penang KPDN director S. Jegan said checks conducted by the ministry yesterday showed that the prices for tomatoes, long beans, long eggplants, round eggplants, lady’s fingers, cauliflower, calamansi, green beans, broccoli and green bell peppers have decreased.

He said this after conducting checks under Op Suri 5.0 and Op Menu 3.0 at Bayan Baru market and food court here today.

However, he said some vegetables show a price increase of between two per cent and 53 per cent, such as choy sum, kailan, cucumbers and red bell peppers.

He added that as of yesterday, a total of 5,265 premises across the state had been inspected, where action had been taken against three traders who defaulted under Op Menu 3.0.

“During the same period, a total of 36 Product Information Verification Notices (NPMB) were issued to wholesalers and retailers regarding price increases of selected vegetables,” he said.

He said any trader found to be violating the price marking regulation, selling above the maximum price of controlled price goods or profiting under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, can be fined up to RM500,000 for a corporation or company and up to RM100,000 for an individual or imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years or both. -Bernama