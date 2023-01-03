Prices of over 3,000 food products to increase in Japan in March

TOKYO: Prices of more than 3,000 food items will increase in Japan in March, the data from Japanese research centre Teikoku Database showed on Wednesday.

According to the survey of 195 companies, prices of 3,442 food and beverage items will increase in Japan in March. In April, 4,892 food and beverage items are expected to rise in price, reported Sputnik.

In February, prices of 5,528 food items went up.

According to statistics from the Japanese Ministry of National Affairs released last week, the price level increase in Japan in January stood at 4.2 per cent year-on-year, marking the highest surge in the past 42 years since September 1981.-Bernama