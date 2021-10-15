Prime Minister receives courtesy call from Chinese Ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today received a courtesy call from the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing at his office in Putrajaya.

“I am sure a courtesy call like this can help strengthen the existing ties between Malaysia and China,” he said in a posting on Facebook today.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysia and China had a long history of friendship and that the bilateral ties will definitely be further enhanced.

“I believe that many good things can be achieved with great bilateral cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

The Prime Minister also attached a video clip and three photographs taken during the courtesy call.-Bernama