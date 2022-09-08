Prisons Dept denies claims Najib placed in a house instead of cell

PETALING JAYA: The Prisons Dept has denied allegations that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was placed in a house within the prison grounds.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Prisons Department said the claim was not true.

“This is fake information. Stop spreading it,“ the department wrote.

The two-part message that went viral claims that these houses are “meant for senior prison officers” and cited the source of information as “a good friend whose cousin is a senior prison officer at Kajang”.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Kajang Prison following the Federal Court’s decision on Aug 23 to uphold his corruption conviction involving RM42mil of SRC International funds.