Prisons Dept: Family visits allowed for harvest festival

KUALA LUMPUR: Families are allowed to visit inmates at all prison institutions in Sabah and Sarawak on June 3 and 4, in conjunction with the Harvest Festival.

The Prisons Department, in a statement, said that visiting hours are between 8.15 am and 4.15 pm.

“Visitors are required to have RT-PCR or ARTK-Ag (swab/saliva) test results that must be valid for three days after sample collection and be asymptomatic.

“Visitors are also required to bring a visiting card and identity card,” it said.

In addition, visitors are subject to the Prison Act and Regulations that may require prison authorities to conduct a physical search upon entry and exit of the prison.

Meanwhile, the online meetings will be held for three days, from June 6 to 8.

“This is for families who cannot attend the face-to-face meetings,” read the statement. -Bernama