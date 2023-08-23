Prisons Dept welcomes university cooperation to enhance well-being of inmates

KAJANG: The Prisons Department welcomes cooperation from local universities in the effort to enhance the well-being of prison inmates through education programmes and initiatives to improve the facilities for the children of the inmates.

Its deputy commissioner general (Management) Abd Kadir Rais said this is because inmate rehabilitation process inside and outside the prison walls requires the involvement of the community.

“Therefore, the cooperation of all parties including government agencies, the private sector, government-linked companies, non-governmental agencies and the community is crucial in supporting and helping to provide job opportunities to inmates,” he told Bernama.

Abd Kadir said this after the handover ceremony of the Cradle For Inclusive Nurturing and Teaching Atmosphere project (C.I.N.T.A CARE) at Kajang Women’s Prison, here, today.

Also present, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohamad Abd Razak.

The project involves upgrading the facilities for children of inmates in collaboration with UKM Alumni Relations Centre.

According to Abd Kadir, the C.I.N.T.A CARE project has a huge impact on the well-being and development of children born in prisons because a conducive environment and appropriate equipment provide opportunities for the children to grow optimally.

For the record, there are five children living in the prison, comprising two girls and three boys, aged between two and three years old.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohamad said the C.I.N.T.A CARE is the first of its kind to be conducted by UKM in collaboration with the Prisons Department, adding that the university is ready to carry out other programmes with the department including providing medical treatment and education for these children. -Bernama