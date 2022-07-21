Private household size in Kelantan the highest in Malaysia: DOSM

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan recorded the highest average private household size of 4.9 people per household in 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Statistician of Malaysia, Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), this was followed by Sabah (4.7 people) and Terengganu (4.1 people), with the lowest, at 3.3 people by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

Sabah recorded the most significant decrease in average size from 5.5 people in 2010 to 4.7 people in 2020.

The Malaysia 2020 Census recorded a total population of 32.4 million (2010: 27.5 million) with an average annual population growth rate of 1.7 percent for the period 2010 to 2020 (2000–2010: 2.1%).

“The population in Kelantan is 1.8 million compared to 1.4 million in 2010 with an average annual population growth rate of 2.0 percent for the period 2010 to 2020 (2000–2010: 1.3 percent),“ it said.

According to the statement, a briefing was held by Chief Statistician Dato’ Sri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin to Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at the Kota Darulnaim Complex, yesterday.

It was also attended by State Assembly Speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya’kub and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

The statement also stated that Malaysia’s demographic transition showed that the crude birth rate (CBR) and crude death rate (CDR) showed a decrease to 14.4 and 15.1, respectively, per 1,000 population in 2020.

It stated that Kelantan is faced with a decrease in the birth rate to 19.0 per 1,000 residents in 2020.

“The main findings of the 2020 Malaysian Population and Housing Census showed that the highest percentage of residents according to the state constituencies in Kelantan is in Panchor with 75,940 people, followed by Bukit Panau (68,462 people) and the third highest is Tanjong Mas (66, 760 people),” it read.

It also stated that Kelantan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a positive growth of 2.4 percent in 2021 compared to a decrease of 1.2 percent in 2020.

He said, compared to the National GDP, Kelantan’s economy is monopolised by the service and agriculture sectors which contribute 92.0 percent to the state GDP.

“Kelantan’s economic growth is contributed by the services sector, totalling 69.2 percent, followed by the agriculture sector with 22.8 percent and the manufacturing sector at 4.9 percent.

“The construction and mining sector contributed 1.6 percent and the quarrying sector with 1.4 percent,” it said.-Bernama