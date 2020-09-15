Private’s death: Eleven more witness five statements to cops

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven more witnesses have given their statements to the police to facilitate investigations over Private Abdul Aziz Aznam’s death.

Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain said of the 11, two were military officers while the other nine were of other ranks.

“Yes, I can confirm that 11 members of the military were called in by the police recently. It is to assist in their investigations and we will leave it to the police if there are more soldiers called to assist in the investigation,“ he told Bernama.

On Saturday, Bernama reported that police had recorded statements from 10 witnesses to assist investigations into the death of Abdul Aziz, who was believed to have jumped from the third floor of a military camp residential building in Batu Pahat, Johor late last month.

Abdul Aziz suffered serious injuries and died while being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat. -Bernama