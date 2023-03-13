PRM to contest 15 seats in Penang state election

GEORGE TOWN: Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) will be contesting 15 seats in the upcoming Penang state election.

The Penang State Legislative Assembly has 40 seats.

PRM deputy president, Datuk Mohamad Ezam Mohd Nor claimed that his party would be contesting this many seats because it received feedback that the people were not too happy with the way the DAP-led government was running the state.

“In the past, MCA was the traditional enemy of DAP, but now they are one of the components of the unity government (which DAP is also part of), while Gerakan is not a strong rival to DAP in Penang, which is it’s (DAP’s) stronghold.

“We are called upon to present candidates in the PRN (state election) this time as we want to uphold the concept of checks and balances under the leadership of DAP,“ he told a press conference here today.

Among the state seats that PRM plans to contest are Air Putih, Pulau Tikus, Kebun Bunga, Seri Delima, Sungai Pinang, Air Itam, Pantai Jerejak, Teluk Bahang, Bayan Lepas and Batu Maung and the remaining on the mainland.

Meanwhile, Penang PRM leader, Teh Yee Cheu said the candidates and seats to be contested have not been finalised, but PRM will reveal the details in a week or two before the state election takes place.

He said PRM is setting a target winning five seats in the state election and that he himself will be contesting in Air Putih as (DAP national chairman) Lim Guan Eng's challenger for the seat.

State elections must be held in six states this year, namely Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu. -Bernama