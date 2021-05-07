Probationary constable found dead with gunshot wound on his head

SIBU: A probationary constable was found dead with a gunshot wound on the right side of his head in a house at Lorong Permai Timur 9 here yesterday.

Details of the incident, which occurred at about 7 pm, are still unknown, but Sarawak Police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail confirmed the incident.

He, however, did not provide any further information about the incident that happened to the victim, who is said to be from Pahang.

“This evening’s incident involved a personnel who had just been stationed in Sibu for a month after basic training. Investigation is being carried out by Sibu police,” he said when contacted.

It is understood that two other personnel were at the house during the incident.