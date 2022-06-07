Probe on cause of death for teenagers found dead in Alphard to take two months

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into the cause of death of two teenagers found dead in a parked Toyota Alphard multipurpose vehicle will take at least two months as it involves experts from other agencies, Cheras district police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said.

He said the medical team had performed autopsies on both teenagers, a boy and a girl, both 19, but were unable to determine the exact cause of death.

“As we know, the two bodies were found after five days. Many organs already in a decomposed state require expertise from other departments such as the Department of Chemistry,“ he said at a press conference at the Cheras district police headquarters here today.

Muhammad Idzam said so long as the expert report from the department was not issued, the police could not release any statement on the cause of death.

“Apart from that, the police also recorded testimonies from friends, family and those who knew the deceased. About 10 people have been called to give statements and so far no criminal elements have been found,” he said.

The police had previously confirmed and identified the two teenagers as Ahmad Danish Hakeem Hanafiah and Akmalharith Damia Zainul.

The two, who were reported missing by their families, were found dead in the MPV in the underground parking lot of a condominium in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras here last May 29.-Bernama