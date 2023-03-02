Probe on structural damage near Bandaraya LRT station to complete in two weeks

KUALA LUMPUR: The structural damage of the cracked viaduct and pier near the Bandaraya LRT station requires a thorough investigation which will take two weeks to complete.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad group chief operating officer (Strategy and Development) Prodyut Dutt said the engineering consulting firm appointed by the company had started the investigation yesterday.

“Repair works depend on the results of the investigation that will be presented to the Ministry of Transport and APAD (Land Public Transport Agency),“ he told reporters when inspecting the structural damage at the LRT station here today.

He said a committee comprising Prasarana as well as the Public Works Department (JKR), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Department of Irrigation and Drainage had been formed to monitor the probe.

It was reported that the LRT service on the Ampang Line between the Bandaraya and Masjid Jamek stations was disrupted beginning Jan 27 over safety factors after the track alignment was found to be kinked near the Bandaraya LRT station. -Bernama