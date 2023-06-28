Professional and effective police leadership

ON June 22, we saw the appointment of two distinguished senior police officers as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay for the little more than two-century-old Royal Malaysia Police (RMP).

In contemporary democratic societies, police leadership plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of citizens while also upholding the principles of justice, fairness and equality.

In other words, a colour-blind leadership that will serve every citizen and resident in Malaysia without prejudice or discrimination.

No doubt public expectations are high and they will not tolerate inefficient and ineffectual leaders.

Professional and effective police leaders must possess the necessary science, skills, knowledge and attributes to navigate the complexity, diversity and challenges of policing in a diverse society such as ours.

This commentary will address the various aspects of police leadership in a diverse and democratic society.

Integrity is one of the most important qualities of a professional and effective police leader.

Police chiefs must be ethical, accountable and have a strong moral compass to carry out their duties without fear or favour.

Professional police chiefs must adhere to high standards of conduct and hold themselves and their subordinates accountable for their actions while performing their duties.

They must inspire trust and confidence among their officers and society at large.

They must serve pretty and justly regardless of the socio-demographic characteristics of their communities as all men and women stand equal.

Their leadership must also develop sensitivity and compassion in their work culture so that all citizens and residents are treated with dignity and respect, especially victims of crime.

They must demonstrate the ability to adapt to changing circumstances and needs of society.

They must be able to adopt innovative and strategic approaches to policing.

In an evolving society, police leaders must be open to new models, technology and strategies to combat the challenges and increasing complexity and diversity of crime.

They must constantly assess emerging threats and vulnerabilities and analyse data to make informed and smart decisions to ensure the safety and security of all citizens and residents .

Another crucial component of professional and effective police leadership is communication skills. This is a vital and eminent attribute of police chiefs.

They must be able to articulate their vision and mission clearly to their officers and society.

This will facilitate and enhance understanding and cooperation between the police and society.

Transparent communication fosters trust and confidence among the public.

This will support effective collaboration, engagement and partnership with all segments of society.

It also enables police chiefs to address societal concerns and clarify misconceptions and myths.

Furthermore, this process will facilitate gathering valuable feedback to improve policing and crime prevention strategies.

In addition, police chiefs must promote and maintain strong ties with the media.

They must be accessible to the media, especially in high-profile cases, and cease to practice censorship.

The only exception for censorship will be if any publicity may seriously jeopardise ongoing police investigations.

Moreover, police chiefs must possess strong interpersonal skills to build and maintain positive relationships with their officers, community stakeholders and other law enforcement agencies.

In a multi-ethnic and cultural society, human relations are a crucial element.

Thus, police chiefs must be able to motivate, inspire and mentor their subordinates, empowering them to perform their duties effectively.

By creating an environment of trust, respect and support, police chiefs can maximise the potential of their teams and enhance overall departmental performance.

However, police leadership in a contemporary democratic society is faced with multiple challenges.

One major challenge is the increasing complexity and diversity of criminal activities.

Police chiefs must constantly monitor and keep abreast of new trends and emerging threats such as cybercrime, terrorism, scams and organised crime.

They must continuously update their knowledge and skills to effectively respond to these challenges and protect the people and communities they serve.

Moreover, the need to balance the preservation of public safety with the protection of individual rights and civil liberties as per the federal constitution and other human rights declarations must be of top priority.

Police chiefs must be able to navigate complex legal and ethical dilemmas when making decisions that may infringe upon individual rights in the pursuit of justice.

They must ensure that their actions are proportionate, lawful and respectful of the principles that are enshrined in democratic societies.

Furthermore, police chiefs must also ascertain the building and sustaining of public trust and confidence in law enforcement.

Police misconduct or abuses of power easily and frequently erode public trust, leading to animosity and strained relationships between police and the people they are sworn to serve and protect.

It is the responsibility of the current police leadership to foster transparency, accountability and sensitivity to maintain public trust and respect.

They must actively engage with members of society, listen with compassion to their concerns and address grievances promptly and impartially.

The outcome of grievances must be made public or at the least to the complainant, otherwise it would be deemed to have been swept under the carpet.

Thus, professional and effective police chiefs often employ various strategies to overcome ever-emerging challenges.

The RMP must continue to prioritise the role of the crime prevention and community safety department.

This department must be allocated sufficient resources to implement effective crime prevention activities and programmes.

Undoubtedly, the cost incurred will outweigh the negative impact of crime and create a more knowledgeable society on crime prevention and victimisation matters.

Thus, community-oriented policing must involve community stakeholders to identify and help resolve problems.

Solely relying on reactive law enforcement strategies creates a negative public perception.

Fostering partnerships with stakeholders in society will enhance public safety, mutual trust and confidence.

Professional and effective police chiefs must embrace evidence-based practices in decision-making, procedures and policies.

They must analyse crime patterns, assess risk factors and allocate resources effectively to target crime hotspots and prevent criminal activities.

By utilising technology, statistical modelling, and predictive and proactive policing techniques, they can optimise their allocated resources and respond proactively to emerging threats and risks.

Finally, our newly appointed IGP and DIG must recognise the importance of diversity and inclusivity in policing.

They must, without hesitation, actively promote and support diverse recruitment and retention practices to build and fine-tune the RMP so that it reflects the diversity that strengthens Malaysia.

This will also enhance cultural understanding, reduce biases and increase societal legitimacy.

Police leadership in a diverse and democratic society requires individuals with integrity, accountability, adaptability, strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Effective police chiefs must address challenges, including evolving and emerging crime trends, maintaining a balance between public safety and individual rights, and building public trust and confidence.

Strategies such as community-oriented policing, evidence-based practices and diversity initiatives to effectively lead their departments must be practised wisely and effectively.

Together with the Home Affairs Minister, the current IGP and DIG can make a difference in making Malaysia a haven for all.

Datuk Dr P. Sundramoorthy is a criminologist at the Centre for Policy Research and International Studies at Universiti Sains Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com