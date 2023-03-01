Professors, academics invited to share ideas, knowledge in tackling cost of living issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Professors and academics under the National Council of Professors (MPN) are invited to help and share their ideas and knowledge on the cost of living issues for the wellbeing of the people.

The invitation was made by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) in a posting on Facebook after receiving a courtesy call from the MPN delegation led by its chairman, Distinguished Profesor Datuk Dr Shamsul Amri Baharuddin today.

“I’m sure with the expertise and knowledge of the academics and clusters that we have under the MPN, many data, studies, research and ideas can be shared for the development of the nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the main issue discussed during the meeting with the MPN today was more on the matters concerning the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) which he leads, especially involving Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

He said he welcomed the suggestions made by the MPN during the meeting, which lasted over two hours, and would ensure that the agencies under the ministry would continue to be empowered, especially in the TVET sector.

“I also hope that this session of sharing and celebrating opinions from these academics will continue to be held because this kind of meeting is a new corridor in an effort to get the latest input needed in ensuring that the national administration policy always meets the aspirations of the people,” he added.-Bernama