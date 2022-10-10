Prominent Indian politician Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

NEW DELHI: Mulayam Singh Yadav (pix), a veteran Indian politician once seen as a potential candidate for prime ministership, died on Monday morning at the age of 82.

Born in a poor village in Uttar Pradesh, he was a grassroots leader who thrice became chief minister of the most populous state and served as India’s defence minister between 1996 and 1998 in a coalition government.

Mulayam founded the Samajwadi Party, which is now headed by his 49-year-old son Akhilesh Yadav.

He was referred to as “Neta-ji”, meaning respected leader in Hindi, by his party members and supporters.

“My respected father and everyone’s Neta-ji has died,“ Akhilesh said.

Mulayam was in poor health and receiving treatment at a hospital in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi.

He first became chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the country’s politically most crucial state, in 1989.

An advocate of social justice and religious harmony, he was a prominent figure in India’s “coalition politics” and a strong critic of Hindu nationalism.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a social media post described Mulayam as “one of the tallest figures in Indian politics” who supported job reservation for the country’s backward castes and stood for secular ideals.

“His death is an irreparable loss,“ Stalin said.

Leftist politician Sitaram Yechury said said Mulayam was “the champion of the interests of the marginalised and backward” and “steadfastly fought against religious bigotry at a crucial time for India, upholding the unity and integrity of India”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh were among those offering condolences on Mulayam’s death.

“He was a leader of high esteem who was respected by everybody irrespective of party lines,“ Singh said.

“As defence minister, he worked for a stronger India. His parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest,“ Modi said.

Mulayam’s funeral will take place in his native place Saifai in the Etawah district on Tuesday, the party announced.-Bernama