Promise was not kept because I was not PM: Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has promised to reduce the price of petrol in the country if given a chance to lead the Federal government.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, he realised that people had been mocking the promise as it was not kept when the coalition was in power for 22 months.

However, Anwar stressed that the promise was not kept because he was not the prime minister then.

“This time, if we win, we will deliver all our promises to the rakyat.

“The promise to reduce petrol price a day after we become government was not fulfilled because I was not the prime minister, so how could I do it?” he reportedly said.