Promote traditional games, people's sports for healthy lifestyle

KUALA TERENGGANU: Traditional games and ‘sukan rakyat’ (people's sports) need to be promoted more consistently in line with Malaysia's aspiration to produce a smart community that practises a healthy lifestyle and is active in sports.

Senior lecturer of Tourism Department at Faculty of Hotel Management and Tourism, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Terengganu Norazlina Rahmat said apart from the low cost, the sports and games also have the potential to be tourist attractions in certain locations.

“Traditional games and people’s sports not only test thinking skills and strengthen social interaction, but they are also good for body balance as well as improve gross and fine motor skills, especially for children and adolescents.

“It is very good for them compared to just being stuck at home playing video games which have more negative effects, especially for the long term,“ she told Bernama when contacted today.

According to data from the National Heritage Department, there are 28 traditional games that have been designated as national heritage including congkak, dam, gasing, galah panjang, ketinting, tarik upih, guli, sepak raga and kaki hantu.

Norazlina said the government's efforts in promoting traditional games and people's sports should also be commended as it proved how serious the government was in preserving cultural heritage, as well as encouraging the public to adopt a healthy lifestyle and be active in sports.

“For example, in Kampung Budaya Terengganu, the state Tourism Department is actively promoting traditional games and people’s sports by showing demonstrations to visitors.

“Many traditional games and people’s sports were highlighted at carnivals and beach festivals organised before the Covid-19 pandemic, and the involvement of the public was also very encouraging,“ she said.-Bernama