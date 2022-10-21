Property manager charged for flinging cat to death from 15th floor

PETALING JAYA: A property manager pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to committing mischief by flinging a cat to its death from the 15 th floor of an apartment here last Monday.

Chan Kam Kin (pix), 44, was charged under Section 428 of the Penal Code with committing the offence at an apartment at Jalan PJS 8/9 here at 7.30 pm last Oct 17.

He faced imprisonment for up to three years or fine or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah allowed him bail of RM4,000 with one surety and set Jan 25 next year for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Aqharie Durranie Aziz prosecuted, while lawyer Kailash Sharma represented Chan.-Bernama